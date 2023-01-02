Diamond day for Kirkcaldy couple celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary

George and Ann Allison celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary. Cllr Rod Cavanagh presented flowers on behalf of Fife Council, and Col Jim Kinloch, DL represented the Fife Lieutenancy. (Pic: Andrew Beveridge)

For George it was love at first sight when he met Ann in 1959 at Kirkcaldy Ice Rink, knowing from the minute he saw her with her beautiful long dark hair, that she was the one for him.

He remembers telling his friend George Anderson that he was going to marry that girl – and that he did on December 29, 1962 at Dysart Barony Church. Minister John K. Carter took service.

When they first met, George was a coal man for Hutchison Brothers and he later worked as a coal miner down Frances Pit, while Ann worked at Paige the builders as a clerkess.

It certainly was a wedding day to remember as it was snowing heavily that day and along with his father, George dug a path out of the snow for Ann from her home at Victoria Street, Boreland to the church.

Their reception was held at The Boreland Community Centre.

Ann and George, who now live in Kirkcaldy’s Cedar Avenue, went on to have five daughters, five grandchildren, four great grandchildren and three step grandchildren.

