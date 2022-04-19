John and Jenny Chapman from Leven marked their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, March 31.
John, who was a joiner at the Co-op at the time, first met Jenny, who worked at Haig distillery, in 1960 at the dancing before falling in love with each other.
After a two year long romance, the lovebirds went on to marry on March 31, 1962.
After the pair married, John went on to run his own successful house building business whilst Jenny supported him while raising their family.
John and Jenny have four children, Ann, John, Alan and Evelyn, who themselves went on to give the loving grandparents five grandsons and two granddaughters.
The couple have enjoyed going on regular holidays abroad to many locations and love spending their time at their holiday home in Kissimmee, Florida, and spending time with their friends and family.