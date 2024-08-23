Diamond days as Fife couple who met at night school mark 60 years of marriage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Fife couple who met while attending night school in Kirkcaldy are celebrating their diamond wedding.

Bill and Jean MacLean, of Hillcrest Avenue in Kirkcaldy, marked 60 years of marriage on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

They both lived in Burntisland and met at night school.

Bill worked at the Burntisland Shipyard and invited Jean to the annual dance which was held at the Station Hotel in Kirkcaldy. That was the start of their romance and they were married three years later in the Congregational Church in Kirkcaldy.

The couple have two married daughters, who live with their families in Kinghorn, and they will all be getting together to celebrate this special occasion.

Visiting on the day were Councillor Alistair Cameron, presenting flowers on behalf of Fife Council and Col. Jim Kinloch, Deputy Lieutenant, representing the Fife Lieutenancy.