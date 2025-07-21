A lifesaving organisation celebrates its 60th anniversary with an open day this weekend.

Kinghorn RNLI open the doors to its base on the beach on Saturday, July 26, from midday to 3:00pm when a programme of attractions will include a rescue demonstration by lifeboat and RNLI lifeguards, beach games,coastal rowing, music, stalls, sea safety advice, and much more.

Kinghorn remains one of the busiest stations in Fife, launching nearly 2,000 times and saving over 400 lives since it was created. It has already dealt with 70 alerts this year.

The team at the station hope as many locals as possible will come along and enjoy their Diamond Jubilee celebrations at its base at St James Place.

Kinghorn RNLI is set to host its open day (Pic: Submitted)

Melanie McGarv, volunteer crew member, said, ‘Events such as our open day are vital to raise funds to maintain this service, and this promises to be a great day out for the whole family.

“We have many events on offer, including a rescue demonstration by the lifeboat and lifeguards, Newfoundland rescue dogs displaying their canine rescue skills, facepainting, burgers, teas, tombola, baking, jams and crafts, RNLI shop, and ordering local fruit and vegetables from Greenheart Growers.

‘We will have beach games and activities for all ages which will be co-ordinated by the Fife Phantoms netball team, including competitions, races, tug’o’war and much more fun to be enjoyed.

'A team from Lost Shore Surf Resort, Ratho, which is a new partner of the RNLI will attend. Andy’s Man Club, Ecology Centre, HM Coastguard, Kinghorn Scout Group, Kinghorn Coastal Rowers and Blood Bikes Scotland will also join us along with our mascot, Stormy Stan, who will appear for younger supporters.

‘Our crew will be on hand to chat about how to keep everyone safe whilst enjoying summer activities, and we have live music from Dysart Colliery Band.” Kinghorn’s lifeboat station was established in 1965 to help patrol the Forth at a time when leisure craft were becoming more popular.

Back then the lifeboat was launched by hand. A new boathouse was built in 1962, and there was another milestone in 1985 when the station took delivery of a faster twin-engine vessel. More changes followed, and in 1995 significant upgrades were carried out with a new two-storey building erected in preparation to accommodate a larger lifeboat. There were improved facilities for the crew, an operations centre and a visitor souvenir shop.