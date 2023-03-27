News you can trust since 1871
Diamond wedding anniversary celebrations for Kirkcaldy couple

A Kirkcaldy couple celebrated their Diamond Wedding anniversary with a special party at the Victoria Hotel.

By Callum McCormack
Published 27th Mar 2023, 17:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 17:23 BST

Jimmy and Maureen Taylor first met at what is now Giovanni’s on Dunnikier Road in 1960. The couple married three years later on March 16, 1963 at St John's Church in Kirkcaldy.

Maureen was an employee of the gas board until the birth of their first son, Paul, in October of 1964. Three years later, they were joined by Mandy and then by third child Stuart in 1970.

Maureen returned to work in 1974 as a home help, before becoming a home care manager until retirement.

Jimmy & Maureen Taylor on their wedding day, 16 March 1963, at St Johns church, (now Bennochy church) Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
Jimmy on the other hand was a welder, eventually travelling the United Kingdom as a welding foreman.

The couple have lived together in Kirkcaldy since marriage, first on Salisbury Street before settling in Dunvegan Avenue 26 years ago.

The couple volunteer at Pathhead Parish Church where Maureen works in the church’s cafe, whilst Jimmy delivers food for the church’s community outreach programme.

Jimmy and Maureen Taylor celebrated their Diamond wedding anniversary on 16 March 2023 (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
