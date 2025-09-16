A couple from Kennoway have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary

Ronnie and June Redpath of Kenmount Drive, marked their diamond day on September 11.

June was originally from Methilhill, Ronnie from Windygates, and they first met as teenagers while playing by the River Ore. They got together in 1963 after Ronnie returned from Germany where he was serving in the Army in the Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers (REME).

They married at Methilhill Parish Church and the following year, June moved out to Germany to live with Ronnie whilst he was still serving before they returned to to Tidworth in 1968 where their son Alan was born.

After being discharged, they moved back to Fife to their home in Kenmount Drive early in1969 and have lived in the same house ever since. Daughter Rona was born in 1971 and they now have five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Ronnie worked as a mechanic at Alexander Buses, the warehouses at Cameronbridge Distillery and at RGC in Methil - more recently known as BiFab - towards the end of his career before retiring in early 2000s. June worked at Haig’s of Markinch before then working as a home carer for Fife Council.

The couple used to be very involved with Kennoway Bowling Club and in more recent years have been very involved with Methilhill Parish Church community.

Ronnie and June celebrated their anniversary with a holiday away and were visited on their return by Councillor Colin Davidson who presented them with flowers on behalf of Fife Council, and Dr Jean Ker, Deputy Lieutenant, representing the Fife Lieutenancy.