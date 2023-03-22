News you can trust since 1871
Diamond wedding anniversary for Kirkcaldy couple

The couple from Kirkcaldy celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary earlier this month.

By Callum McCormack
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 14:04 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 14:05 GMT

John (Jock) and Elspeth Turnbull (nee Wight) of Oswald Road, celebrated 60 years of marriage on March 16. Councillor Rod Cavanagh, presented a gift voucher on behalf of Fife Council and Col Jim Kinloch, Deputy Lieutenant, represented the Fife Lieutenancy.

Elspeth is originally from Methilhill, John from Dysart, and they have spent the last 60 years in the Lang Toun.

John served his apprenticeship as a mechanical engineer and Elspeth previously worked at Tullis Russell. They have two children, Sharon and Brian and they have recently been joined by Honey the Cockapoo who John likes to spoil.

The couple were presented with gift vouchers after celebrating 60 years of marriage
Both John and Elspeth are keen bakers and have always enjoyed their holidays, particularly in the sun, and also enjoy spending time with friends at Blair Castle in Culross.

The couple celebrated their special anniversary with a meal at the Old Manor with family and friends.

