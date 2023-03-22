John (Jock) and Elspeth Turnbull (nee Wight) of Oswald Road, celebrated 60 years of marriage on March 16. Councillor Rod Cavanagh, presented a gift voucher on behalf of Fife Council and Col Jim Kinloch, Deputy Lieutenant, represented the Fife Lieutenancy.

Elspeth is originally from Methilhill, John from Dysart, and they have spent the last 60 years in the Lang Toun.

John served his apprenticeship as a mechanical engineer and Elspeth previously worked at Tullis Russell. They have two children, Sharon and Brian and they have recently been joined by Honey the Cockapoo who John likes to spoil.

The couple were presented with gift vouchers after celebrating 60 years of marriage

Both John and Elspeth are keen bakers and have always enjoyed their holidays, particularly in the sun, and also enjoy spending time with friends at Blair Castle in Culross.