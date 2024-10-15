Diamond Wedding celebrations for church elders who meet at bowling club dance

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 15th Oct 2024, 08:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A couple from Methil have celebrated their Diamond Wedding anniversary.

Dave and Marlene Falconer (nee Munro) of Sea Road first met in March 1961 at the dancing at Methil Bowling Club. Dave was a farm worker on the outskirts of Upper Largo, and Marlene worked at the Scottish Gas Board in North Street, Leven. They got engaged on November 10, 1962 and were married on October 10, 1964 at Methil Parish Church by Rev Alex Barr.

They have a daughter, Lesley, and a son, Craig, who sadly passed away in 2018. They now have five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren with another due soon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They both retired in 2006, Dave from Cameronbridge Distillery and Marlene from Denbeath Primary School. Both are elders at Wellesley Parish Church and are also members of its walking group. In their spare time, Dave enjoys gardening whilst Marlene bakes regularly for church functions, with her pancakes being a firm favourite!

Visiting on the day to mark the occasion were Councillor Tom Adams, presenting a gift voucher on behalf of Fife Council, and Sue Williams, Deputy Lieutenant, representing the Fife Lieutenancy.

Related topics:Dave

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice