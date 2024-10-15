Diamond Wedding celebrations for church elders who meet at bowling club dance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A couple from Methil have celebrated their Diamond Wedding anniversary.

Dave and Marlene Falconer (nee Munro) of Sea Road first met in March 1961 at the dancing at Methil Bowling Club. Dave was a farm worker on the outskirts of Upper Largo, and Marlene worked at the Scottish Gas Board in North Street, Leven. They got engaged on November 10, 1962 and were married on October 10, 1964 at Methil Parish Church by Rev Alex Barr.

They have a daughter, Lesley, and a son, Craig, who sadly passed away in 2018. They now have five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren with another due soon.

They both retired in 2006, Dave from Cameronbridge Distillery and Marlene from Denbeath Primary School. Both are elders at Wellesley Parish Church and are also members of its walking group. In their spare time, Dave enjoys gardening whilst Marlene bakes regularly for church functions, with her pancakes being a firm favourite!

Visiting on the day to mark the occasion were Councillor Tom Adams, presenting a gift voucher on behalf of Fife Council, and Sue Williams, Deputy Lieutenant, representing the Fife Lieutenancy.