Jeff Gibson met Betty Skinner at the Burma Ballroom in 1957 and started their courtship. Four years later in October 1961 they were engaged to be married, before tying the knot on in the Lang Toun February 15, 1963.

Jeff was born in December 1938 and started as an apprentice aircraft electrical fitter straight from school and worked at Rosyth Dockyard until he retired.

Betty was born in April 1940 and, after leaving school in 1955, she started working for Fife Council. After a period there, she went on to work for the gas board until 1967.

After marrying they started their lives together, and bought their first flat in King Street, Kirkcaldy. After moving house they had two children. Their first child, Steven, was born in 1969, then Audra followed two years later in 1971.

A year after Audra’s birth, the family were on the move as they relocated to Gibraltar as part of Jeff’s job at Rosyth Dockyard. The Gibsons spent nine years there between 1972 and 1983, before returning to Kirkcaldy.

The couple have enjoyed many holidays together over the years and enjoy nothing better than dancing.

Nowadays, Betty still attends choir practice and both have enjoyed bowling for many years at West End Bowling Club in Kirkcaldy, where Jeff still plays.

They celebrate their diamond wedding anniversarry on 15 February