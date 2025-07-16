A Fife couple have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Peter and Margaret McKenzie of Bridgend Gardens, Windygates, marked their Diamond Wedding on Thursday, July 10.

They met as teenagers when attending the same school, romance blossomed in the English class. Across a crowded room, their eyes met, Peter dropped his gobstopper, Margaret her jam roll and the rest is history. Having “winched “ as they say in Methil, before marrying at Methilhill Parish Church in 1965, aged 20.

Residing originally in Wellesley Road, Methil they went on to have two daughters, Carol in 1966, and Linda in 1970 before moving to Den Walk, Dubbieside, Scoonie Court, and latterly Bridgend Gardens, Windygates. They are also the proud grandparents of two grandsons, Jak and Ben.

Both Peter and Margaret, nee Sturrock, are “weel kent faces” in the Levenmouth area as both probably carpeted half the town, having previously owned Caird Carpets, in Methilhaven Road, before moving to Leven and opening Shorehead Carpets before retiring 2005.

A keen bowler, Peter has been a member of Buckhaven Bowling Club all his life. Despite this he still couldn’t beat his two sons in law, both called Tom, who didn’t know one end of a bowling ball from another. It’s a good job he could roll a carpet though.

He was also a keen musician and played in several local bands over the decades, namely Shindig and Easybeat, where he was known for his prowess on the guitar, his rendition of “Quando Quando” and a large quiff.

Margaret though would be the first to admit she loves nothing better than to be a mother to both her daughters and a grandmother to her grandsons, and it would be fair to say she is active in all their lives.

A keen television buff, she cites the ability to master any remote control, and record as many programmes as she can without watching any of them as a great achievement.

When asked of the secret of their success to a long and happy marriage, both cited, they were always happy in each other’s company, as long as Maragaret had the remote.

Visiting to mark the occasion were Councillor Eugene Clarke who presented flowers on behalf of Fife Council, and Sue Williams, Deputy Lieutenant, representing the Fife Lieutenancy.