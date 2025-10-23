Diamond Wedding: Fife couple celebrate 60 years of marriage

A couple from Leven have celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Henry and Marjorie Duffy of Linnwood Drive, marked their Diamond Wedding anniversary on October 16. They met at the dancing in Anstruther Town Hall in 1963 and were married in the Victoria Hotel, Elie on that date in 1965.

Their first home was in Glenlyon Road, Leven before moving to Linnwood Drive in 1968 where they have lived for the past 57 years. They have three children, two daughters - Gillian and Jerry - and one son, David. They also have five grandchildren, David, Kerrin, Marni, Daniel and Ross, and one great grandson, Max.

Henry had various jobs before he became a bus driver with Alexander’s - now Stagecoach - where he worked from 1969 until he retired in 2011. Marjorie was a full-time mother until she started with the DCL, now Diageo, where she worked from 1977 until she retired in 1997.

Henry and Marjorie Duffy with Councillor David Alexander and and Jean Ker, Deputy Lieutenant, who represented the Fife Lieutenancy. (Pic: Fife Council)

Both like to socialise with family and friends and like to go on holiday to their favourite holiday destination Tenerife.

Visiting to mark the occasion were Councillor David Alexander, who presented flowers on behalf of Fife Council, and Jean Ker, Deputy Lieutenant, who represented the Fife Lieutenancy.