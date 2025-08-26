Diamond Wedding: Fife couple mark 60 years of marriage

A couple from Upper Largo have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

David and Margaret Webster of North Feus, Upper Largo, marked their Diamond Wedding anniversary on August 21.

The couple first met in secondary school in Leven. During their marriage, they have lived in various places including a stay in Dubai when David worked there. This was during a time when they owned a small holding in Largoward, complete with Shetland cattle, hens, cats, dogs and 2 highland cows, Toffee and Treacle.

When Margaret retired in 1995, to go and stay with David in Dubai, her work colleagues were saddened as they would no longer hear about Mum’s weekend antics at having to chase the cattle - usually out of neighbours gardens!

David and Margaret Webster with Cllr Eugene Clarke,and Sue Williams ,Deputy Lieutenant, who represented the Fife Lieutenancy. (Pic: Fife Council)

Over the years they have done a lot of travelling and visited a lot of countries, meeting many interesting people on the way. They have four children, 10 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren with another on the way.

Visiting to mark the occasion were Cllr Eugene Clarke who presented flowers on behalf of the Council and Sue Williams ,Deputy Lieutenant, who represented the Fife Lieutenancy.