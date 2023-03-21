Diamond Wedding landmark for couple who met skating at Kirkcaldy’s ice rink
A Kirkcaldy couple are set to celebrate 60 years of marriage this month after first meeting at the town’s ice rink.
Ian and Grace Scott will celebrate the milestone on Thursday, March 30.
They were married on that date in 1963 by the Reverend James Rankin at Thornton Parish Church, in the town where Grace grew up.
Ian, 84, was born in Kirkcaldy on December 29, 1938 and Grace Innes, 80, in Dunfermline on September 2, 1942.
The couple met at the Gallatown rink where they both enjoyed skating on Tuesday nights, enjoying the big bands who regularly played the historic venue.
Ian was called up for his National Service. After his demobilisation, the couple would left Fife for Australia where he was given the chance to play football for Sydney-based Auburn FC.
The couple stayed Down Under for three years, before returning to Fife, where worked as a self-employed plasterer and roughcaster, while Grace worked at Rossleigh Limited until their sons, Gary and Derek, came along.
After the boys went to Balwearie High School, Grace began working at Andrew Antennas in Lochgelly where she stayed for 22 years.
Since their retirement Ian has enjoyed playing bowls, outdoors at West End Bowling Club and indoors at East Fife Indoor Bowling Club and is a season ticket holder at Raith Rovers - the club he has followed since he was a boy.
Grace was an elder at Kirkcaldy Old Kirk for 26 years until it closed and merged with St Bryce Kirk, and now enjoys singing with East Fife Ladies Choir.