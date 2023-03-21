Ian and Grace Scott will celebrate the milestone on Thursday, March 30.

They were married on that date in 1963 by the Reverend James Rankin at Thornton Parish Church, in the town where Grace grew up.

Ian, 84, was born in Kirkcaldy on December 29, 1938 and Grace Innes, 80, in Dunfermline on September 2, 1942.

Ian and Grace Scott were married on 30 March 1963 at Thornton Parish Church

The couple met at the Gallatown rink where they both enjoyed skating on Tuesday nights, enjoying the big bands who regularly played the historic venue.

Ian was called up for his National Service. After his demobilisation, the couple would left Fife for Australia where he was given the chance to play football for Sydney-based Auburn FC.

The couple stayed Down Under for three years, before returning to Fife, where worked as a self-employed plasterer and roughcaster, while Grace worked at Rossleigh Limited until their sons, Gary and Derek, came along.

After the boys went to Balwearie High School, Grace began working at Andrew Antennas in Lochgelly where she stayed for 22 years.

The happy couple celebrate 60 years on Thursday, 30 March

Since their retirement Ian has enjoyed playing bowls, outdoors at West End Bowling Club and indoors at East Fife Indoor Bowling Club and is a season ticket holder at Raith Rovers - the club he has followed since he was a boy.

