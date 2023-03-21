News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
2 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
4 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
4 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
5 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
5 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

Diamond Wedding landmark for couple who met skating at Kirkcaldy’s ice rink

A Kirkcaldy couple are set to celebrate 60 years of marriage this month after first meeting at the town’s ice rink.

By Callum McCormack
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:40 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 11:40 GMT

Ian and Grace Scott will celebrate the milestone on Thursday, March 30.

They were married on that date in 1963 by the Reverend James Rankin at Thornton Parish Church, in the town where Grace grew up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ian, 84, was born in Kirkcaldy on December 29, 1938 and Grace Innes, 80, in Dunfermline on September 2, 1942.

Ian and Grace Scott were married on 30 March 1963 at Thornton Parish Church
Ian and Grace Scott were married on 30 March 1963 at Thornton Parish Church
Ian and Grace Scott were married on 30 March 1963 at Thornton Parish Church
Most Popular

The couple met at the Gallatown rink where they both enjoyed skating on Tuesday nights, enjoying the big bands who regularly played the historic venue.

Ian was called up for his National Service. After his demobilisation, the couple would left Fife for Australia where he was given the chance to play football for Sydney-based Auburn FC.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The couple stayed Down Under for three years, before returning to Fife, where worked as a self-employed plasterer and roughcaster, while Grace worked at Rossleigh Limited until their sons, Gary and Derek, came along.

After the boys went to Balwearie High School, Grace began working at Andrew Antennas in Lochgelly where she stayed for 22 years.

The happy couple celebrate 60 years on Thursday, 30 March
The happy couple celebrate 60 years on Thursday, 30 March
The happy couple celebrate 60 years on Thursday, 30 March

Since their retirement Ian has enjoyed playing bowls, outdoors at West End Bowling Club and indoors at East Fife Indoor Bowling Club and is a season ticket holder at Raith Rovers - the club he has followed since he was a boy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Grace was an elder at Kirkcaldy Old Kirk for 26 years until it closed and merged with St Bryce Kirk, and now enjoys singing with East Fife Ladies Choir.

KirkcaldyFifeAustralia