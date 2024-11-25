Disabled children’s Fife play centre fears for future as it is told to leave its base before Christmas

A disabled children’s adventure play centre is desperately seeking a new home in Kirkcaldy after being told it has to leave its current premises ahead of Christmas.

The Yard has been operating a weekend play centre for disabled children in the Lang Toun since 2017 and currently supports around 100 families every weekend. For them it is a charity is a lifeline, and often the only place that they can play safely as a family.

A major regeneration programme started by Fife Council means the doors to the centre are set to close by Christmas and the building will be demolished to make way for the new £15m Templehall Community Hub.

The Yard has been aware of the plans for some time, but said the closure timescale was earlier than it anticipated, and that had put extra pressure on its bid to find new premises. It has been searching the area for months without success, and if it cannot find an alternative home very soon, the service may have to be put on hold temporarily - or even stopped altogether.

The Crawford family are regular visitors to The Yard and say it is a vital facility (Pic: Submitted)

A spokesperson said the organisation was ”still looking and remains hopeful” but said closure “would be devastating for our families, and we’re determined to do everything we can to avoid it.”

The Yard, which also runs adventure play centres in Edinburgh and Dundee, was initially told it would have to vacate the Argos Centre in spring 2025. However, it has not so far found a home that has suitable disability access and facilities, indoor and outdoor play areas, and space for the 20ft container that houses the charity’s equipment.

Celine Sinclair, chief executive, said: “The Yard Fife is a lifeline for families with children with disabilities as it provides a safe, inclusive, judgement free environment for children to play while providing support and advice to parents and carers.

“The news that we have to vacate our premises before Christmas has caused real alarm amongst our team, families and supporters and does put the future of this service to families at risk if we can’t find a base to deliver our service.

“Currently, we are looking at a short-term solution to decant our service to ensure that we can continue to keep delivery services for local families, with the view to give us time to find a more permanent base.”

The Yard is the only provider of much needed specialist play services in the region, and currently operates on Saturdays and Sundays all year round. Its importance to families cannot be under-stated.

The Yard is the only provider of much needed specialist play services in the region, and currently operates on Saturdays and Sundays all year round.

Christine Crawford’s three-year-old son Spencer has suspected autism. He has frequent meltdowns, and his mum says it is hard to take him and his sister Macie, aged seven, to mainstream soft play at the weekends.

The Crawfords have been using the Yard Fife for over a year, and the stability has been really good for Spencer’s social skills. Christine also appreciates the opportunity to chat to the qualified play team and other families in similar situations.

She said: “We will miss it if it’s not there. It would definitely be more isolating because it’s hard to connect to other SEN parents in the area.

"If this is taken away from them, where do we go next?”

Shona Bellfield, Fife Council community use team manager said: “We've been supporting the team in their search and we're hopeful that we can help find them a new home that suits their needs."

“The Yard means a lot to Spencer. As soon as it’s Friday he says ‘The Yard? The Yard?’”

“We will miss it if it’s not there,” she side. “It would definitely be more isolating because it’s hard to connect to other SEN parents in the area. “This is one thing that’s good for our kids. If this is taken away from them, where do we go next?”