Discount ticket offer to Fifers to over 130 Fringe shows in ‘Postcode Pals’  initiative

Fifers can access discount tickets to more than 130 shows at Edinburgh Festival Fringe in a new ‘Postcode Pals’ initiative.

The Gilded Balloon - one of the big players at the world’s greatest arts festival - is offering folk this side of the Forth £6 tickets to a host of top shows and the chance to see stars such as Jack Docherty, Michelle Brasier, Cameron Young, and classic Fringe shows like Late’n’Live and more.

Postcode Pals runs from now until 6:00pm on July 30 for residents with a KY postcode - full details are at tickets.gildedballoon.co.uk/login/

Thousands of tickets across Gilded Balloon’s varied programme of comedy, theatre, magic, kids, musicals and more will be discounted for a short time only. A limited number of tickets will be available for each performance

Fifers can access discount Fringe tickets in the Gilded Balloon promotion (Pic: Submitted)

Fifers can enjoy an explosive all-ages comedy masterclass from Japan’s best silent comedian Ketch Sketch, a show jam packed with clowning, juggling and hilarious audience interaction, or, take the kids to Funny Bones - a clowning show with heart that tells the tale of a stubborn soul refusing to cooperate with his broken body.

As the Fringe’s original home of comedy, Gilded Balloon is the place to see rising stars including debuts from Joshua Bethania, Kyle Dolan and Kathleen Hughes, Scot Squad regular Elaine Malcolmson, a mixed bill from Sophie Garrad and Leigh Douglas, and of course, The Chief himself Jack Docherty.

Postcode Pals can also bag discounted tickets for some of the UK’s top magicians including the award winning magician meets scientist Kevin Quantum, Scottish star Cameron Young or Danish magician Martin Brock.

Katy and Karen Koren, artistic directors of Gilded Balloon said, “It’s great to finally launch Postcode Pals and release thousands of discounted tickets for some of our very best shows to residents from the Festival’s surrounding areas. With the world’s largest arts festival on our doorstep and so many talented artists, comedians, actors, magicians and more ready to entertain us, Postcode Pals is a fantastic chance to secure discounted tickets for some of the Fringe’s most in-demand shows. We guarantee there’s something for every member of the family across both of our venues so don’t miss out!”