One of the most distinctive buildings in Kirkcaldy town centre is set to go under the hammer.

Bidding on 310 High Street, which was home to Methuselahs, opens on March 26. It is being put up by Online Property Auction with a guide price of £44,000.

The shop in the east end of the town is renowned for its wood-carved frontage which was created by the late Maclean John Dorward who ran the tobacconist, GT Coventry.

A highly distinctive figure in the High Street, he passed away in 2016 aged 60. Mr Dorward’s death marked the end of one of the country’s longest-surviving tobacconists which has been there since 1906. His interest in tobacco led him to buy Coventry’s tobacconists in 2002 and he combined this with his love of books by adding a second hand and antiquarian book section to the shop.

Methuselah's former shop in Kirkcaldy High Street. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

He developed the business over the next 14 years, drawing customers from all over Scotland as well as overseas - many Americans bought their Cuban cigars from him.

It was then taken over by another well known figure, Johnny Sinclair, whose Methuselah’ antique and vintage collectables shop was part of the town for three decades, operating in various venues before arriving in the High Street in 2020.

Mr Sinclair announced the closure of the shop last October, and it has sat vacant since then. Now it is set to go under the hammer, with the auction company billing it as "a rare opportunity to acquire a prime commercial unit in a thriving town centre.” It added: “Its strategic location, ample space, and the positive economic trajectory of Kirkcaldy make it an ideal choice for investors and business owners looking to establish a presence in a dynamic community.” The shop layout was described as versatile and could be customised for any specific business requirements. It is a split-level building with ground floor and basement floor contained within a three and a half storey mid-terraced tenement building.

Internally the accommodation comprises a compact main retail area with two timber stairs to the rear. One stair leads up to a back-shop area, store, kitchen and W.C. which sites on a slightly higher level. A separate timber stair leads down to the basement level. Floors are a mix of solid concrete and suspended timber with some laminate, vinyl and painted overlays.