Distinguished husband and wife honoured with first double portrait at R&A clubhouse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new portrait of two highly respected figures in golf has been unveiled by The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new portrait of Sir Michael Bonallack and Angela, Lady Bonallack has been hung in in the Big Room of the Clubhouse, honouring their lifelong dedication to golf and their distinguished service to the Club and the sport.

It is the first double portrait to be displayed in the Big Room and replaces an earlier individual portrait of Sir Michael. Painted by Paul Brason, it depicts the couple at the height of their amateur golfing careers, and recognises their lasting legacy as two of the most respected and admired figures in amateur golf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Michael Bonallack OBE remains one of the most accomplished amateur golfers of the modern era - he was a five-time winner of The Amateur Championship, played for Great Britain and Ireland in the Walker Cup on nine occasions and was a four-time English Amateur Champion.

The new portrait of Sir Michael Bonallack and Angela, Lady Bonallack (Pic: The R&A)

Off the course, he served with distinction as secretary and captain of The R&A, and chaired the Official World Golf Ranking. He was knighted in 1998 for services to golf. Sir Michael passed away in September 2023 aged 88.

Angela, Lady Bonallack was a formidable competitor and a pioneer for women’s golf. An international player for England, she also represented GB and Ireland in the Curtis Cup and Vagliano Trophy matches. Off the course, she worked tirelessly to promote women’s and girls’ golf, serving as chair of the English Ladies’ Golf Association and president of the Ladies’ Golf Union. She died in July 2022 aged 85.

The unveiling by Ian Pattinson, captain of the R&A took place recently with members of the Bonallack family in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Pattinson said: "Sir Michael and Angela, Lady Bonallack made exceptional contributions to the game of golf and to the life of this club over many decades. Their dedication, integrity and leadership continue to be held in the highest regard by members and the wider golf community. It is both fitting and appropriate that they are now commemorated together in the Big Room, where their legacy will be recognised for generations to come."

Their son, Robert Bonallack, said, “It is deeply moving for our family to see our parents honoured in this way. The portrait captures not only their youth and love of the game, but also the strength of their partnership — in golf and in life.”