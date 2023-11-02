News you can trust since 1871
Diversion planned for Fife Coastal Path to avoid new school building

Part of Fife Coastal Path could be diverted and improved to allow for the construction of a new high school.
By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 10:57 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 10:57 GMT
Fife’s South and West Area Committee Councillors agreed in principle this week to divert part of the path in Rosyth for the sake of a new high school building project. Committee councillors were told the diversion was necessary for the security of the proposed Inverkeithing High School replacement project on Rosyth's Fleet Grounds. The existing path cuts through the middle of the council's proposed site.

As plans currently stand, developers want to divert the pathway to skirt the edges of the site. The new and improved segment would be constructed along Rosyth's Admiralty Road.

“The developer is requesting this in order to provide a secure, safe and private social space for the school development,” a report to committee explained. “There is a requirement for the core path to be diverted at the point where it heads west at the top of Wilson Way.”

Fife Coastal Path could have a new diversion (Pic: Fife Free Press)Fife Coastal Path could have a new diversion (Pic: Fife Free Press)
Councillors were assured that the diverted route would be built to a “much higher standard” than the existing path. It would be able to accommodate cyclists as well as walkers and it would be well-lit for security.

“The gains to the applicant are a more secure school site. Gains to the general public are a much higher-grade path with lighting,” the committee report stated.

Councillor Brian Goodall (SNP for Rosyth) had some reservations about moving the path to the busy Admiralty Road area, but councillors ultimately agreed to the plans.

However, the committee decision is not the end of the matter. The diversion plans must be advertised and the public must be given the opportunity to object.

Councillors were told that the main consultation is being done through the new school planning process, and maps showing the diversion have been available at all public events.

If the path diversion goes ahead, developers say they will put a temporary diversion in place when path construction work begins in order to keep people safe.

