Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fife’s South and West Area Committee Councillors agreed in principle this week to divert part of the path in Rosyth for the sake of a new high school building project. Committee councillors were told the diversion was necessary for the security of the proposed Inverkeithing High School replacement project on Rosyth's Fleet Grounds. The existing path cuts through the middle of the council's proposed site.

As plans currently stand, developers want to divert the pathway to skirt the edges of the site. The new and improved segment would be constructed along Rosyth's Admiralty Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The developer is requesting this in order to provide a secure, safe and private social space for the school development,” a report to committee explained. “There is a requirement for the core path to be diverted at the point where it heads west at the top of Wilson Way.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Coastal Path could have a new diversion (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Councillors were assured that the diverted route would be built to a “much higher standard” than the existing path. It would be able to accommodate cyclists as well as walkers and it would be well-lit for security.

“The gains to the applicant are a more secure school site. Gains to the general public are a much higher-grade path with lighting,” the committee report stated.

Councillor Brian Goodall (SNP for Rosyth) had some reservations about moving the path to the busy Admiralty Road area, but councillors ultimately agreed to the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the committee decision is not the end of the matter. The diversion plans must be advertised and the public must be given the opportunity to object.

Councillors were told that the main consultation is being done through the new school planning process, and maps showing the diversion have been available at all public events.