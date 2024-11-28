If you were to ask people in Kirkcaldy to name one thing that made the town unique, many would surely name Jackie O - the legendary nightclub which brought people from across the country for nights out.

In the 1980s and 1990s it was simply the place to go. Jackie O was the First Lady of Kirkcaldy, but only now is her famous home being marked with a plaque thanks to the efforts of one of the DJs synonymous with the club.

Eric Forsyth has created a fitting tribute to the club which celebrates its history and name checks just a few of the big names which made personal appearances over the years. He plans to unveil it on the building which now stands on the Esplanade site.

The building may have been nothing to look at from the outside, but inside it was a special place for the thousands who danced the night away every week.

The famous Jackie O was the go-to place for many clubbers and hosted many VIP appearances (Pics; Eric Forsyth)

Every town had its own clubs, but none had one like Jackie O.

Eric was there from the start, having DJed at the Garrison. He was there until 1987, returning after a spell abroad and again as the club changed hands.

“I felt honoured to work there,” he said. “It was an incredible place. I had a great relationship with Bert Caira - he was a gent -and it was a big family with a great atmosphere. You saw the same faces every week. The diverse music did it for many folk. We did pop, soul R&B as well as middle of the road so everyone got a piece of music they liked. It was a party atmosphere from the first song.”

Jackie O’s low ceilings made it a hot, intimate club, while it’s legendary time tunnel - the mirrored walkway which connected the dance floor to the second bar - was the stuff of legends as folk walked straight into the glass!

Robotic dancers, Black Lace with DJ Mark T (Pics: Eric Forsyth)

The club’s local links were evident, from the long-serving cloakroom attendant Hilda Kinnaird, to Big Jim on the door - “never did know his second name!” - and DJs such as Sgt (Malcolm) Pepper, Steve Steele and then Mark T (Townsend), and Alan Law to namecheck just a few, while managers included Dave Easton from the Garrison days to John Brown, Beverley McKenzie and Roger Howell and on to more recent figures including Brian Reid.

Eric recalled: “We had light shows before we started; twin headed lasers firing off mirrors and beaming across people’s heads. We’d play Vangelis Pulstar or the theme from Superman or Space Odyssey - big, big themes that are made for light shows - for up to five minutes, People would wait until we’d finished then fill up the dance floor.” And once the party started, it didn’t stop. Eric could pinpoint the places regulars sat, the songs they loved, and the moments they took to the floor.

“We had Winnie who’d come in, take her coat off and go into her shopping bag and brought out her dancing shoes, and dance up and down like no-one was watching. She came for an hour each week. We had robotic dancers Cindy and Edward - when they danced the waves parted. Everyone formed a circle and watched. We did bitsa nights - bits of this and bits of that.”

And each night always ended with a slow song.

Eric Forsyth, DJ Debbie and Sgt Pepper

“At midnight, they got two smoochies as a wee taster and at 2:00am they got four slow songs - a second chance!” said Eric.

Jackie O was also home of the famous Grab A Granny nights for the slightly more mature crowd: “They were one massive party in the middle of the week. People came for a great night and that is what they got. Jivers would come in so I’d play music for them - then anything from rock to Hi Ho Silver Lining,even Simon Says! We had a full dance floor and that made it special.”

At the height of its fame, Jackie O also hosted countless big names for personal appearances. The list of celebrities who arrived at the Esplanade venue is long - from soap stars. Including Kylie Minogue, to chart-topping bands such as Shalamar, Odyssey, Sister Sledge Sinitta and Fat Larry’s Band, and all the big Radio One DJs of the time drew in big crowds and simply added to the vibe.

And Eric didn’t just see it all from the DJ booth, he also worked in the club during the day, cleaning all the lights, strobes and mirrorballs. He likened it to painting the Forth Bridge.

The plaque to Jackie O (Pic: Eric Forsyth)

“I’d start at 10:00am and finish at 4:00pm and then it was back six nights a week right though to 2:00am, They were long days but I wouldn’t change it for a second. At Grab a Granny nights we’d have 800 people in. At weekends it was over 1000, and they were there week after week. So many folk come up and say they remember those nights which is incredible.

“We had coaches coming from all over. One came from Newcastle and loved it, went back and told everyone, and it just grew from there - Leeds, Birmingham, across Scotland. So many memories, so many great people.”

The magic of the DJ booth remains strong - he still gigs at Styx and Hugo’s in Dalgety Bay - after all these decades. Images of the building being demolished post-closure still spark a sense of sadness at what the town had - and lost. It’s fitting that someone at the heart of the club should ensure it’s story is not forgotten, and the plaque should be unveiled in the next few weeks, close to the entrance of Innes Johnston. It has taken the town long enough to honour the First Lady of Kirkcaldy. She, and the thousands of went to ‘Jacks’ will surely approve …