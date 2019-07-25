Do you have an anthem to celebrate Fife Pride?

Calling all budding songwriters in Fife!

Members of the Fife Pride team have set locals a challenge – to come up with a unique anthem to celebrate the annual event which this year took place in Kirkcaldy on July 6.

The Fife Pride anthem challenge poster.

But there are a few rules to follow. The title of the anthem has to be Be Proud Be You, which is the slogan of Fife Pride; it must be family-friendly, with no swear words; it cannot be a song that would be subject to copyright law and, finally, writers and performers of any age can enter.

Pat Greenhough, secretary on the Fife Pride committee, told the Press: “The idea of a Fife Pride Anthem was suggested after one of the team did research about Pride anthems.

“We discovered that, to our knowledge, no Pride had its own unique anthem. What a great way to retain the local feel of a local Pride.

“We agreed that creating a local anthem using our slogan Be Proud Be You would help Fife retain its uniqueness and make sure that through song the message that we should celebrate diversity can be reinforced regularly, rather than once a year.”

She continued: “What we would like to see included in the song is the message that we should all be proud of who we are and that we will continue to tackle discrimination and make Fife a great place to be for all people.

“We intend to host a fundraising event during LGBT history month in February 2020, where the top three songs will get the chance to play live. This is when a panel will decide the winning song.

“We want to harness the uniqueness of Fife Pride by having its own song that respects diversity and acknowledges the challenges still to overcome, that is written and performed by a local band or singer.

“The song will be used to open Fife Pride 2020 and you never know it could become Fife’s most popular song!”

Entry is simple: write and record your song and email it/send a link to info@fifepride.com.

The closing date is Sunday, December 15.