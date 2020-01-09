Dobbies announces closure of Fife garden centre

One of Fife’s best known garden centres is closing its doors.

Dobbies in Dalgety Bay will shut next month.

The company has a major store in Dunfermline which will be the focus of its operations in the region.

The news was broken to staff on Monday.

The centre employs 27 people.

A company spokesman said: “This closure is in with our strategic growth plan, as it focuses on building a destination garden cenrre busienss with large, medium and specialist stores.

“Our store in Dunfermline, which is only four miles away, is considered one of our larger centres where customers can enjoy a wide range of products and services.”

The Dalgety Bay store has been part of the town for more than 25 years.

It will close in February.