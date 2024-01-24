Dobbies’ Dunfermline set to host February random act of kindness holiday workshop
Dobbies’ Dunfermline store will host a fun-filled workshop centred around Random Acts of Kindness, on Saturday, February 17.
Children will come together in a friendly group setting at the store to delve into the history of this celebration and learn about the joys of kindness. Staff will detail what it means to be kind, why kindness is important, how it can make people feel, and all the ways we can be kind to others, to nature and to ourselves. For more information about February’s Holiday Workshop and to make a booking, visit dobbies.com/events
In addition to being kind to others, Little Seedlings in Dunfermline will be encouraged to be kind to themselves by fuelling their bodies with healthy food, doing things they love, sharing feelings and most importantly, being proud of themselves. Kids will also have the chance to create their own sunshine thank you card to put a smile on someone’s face.
Dobbies’ Little Seedlings Club Workshop Leader, Liz Savage, is looking forward to welcoming kids along to the February Holiday Workshop. She said: “School holidays are a great chance to ignite a passion for a hobby or try something new. This workshop will allow kids to come together and learn, making friends along the way.
“Our Little Seedings Club is designed to engage and support local communities near our Dunfermline store by providing accessible, free of charge fun and educational activities.”