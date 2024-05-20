Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa has said he’d love to film an episode in Fife - where he grew up. He joked: “There’s a big something going down in Kirkcaldy.”

The Rwandan-born actor has stepped into one of the most coveted roles in television as it returned for a new series.

Gatwa, who previously starred in the Netflix hit Sex Education, dropped a hint about an episode filmed in the Kingdom in an interview with Hollywood Reporter as part of a press trip to the USA to mark the launch of the latest series.

He was asked if he had asked series creator, Russell T. Davies, to shoot an episode in Scotland - his Dr Who predecessor David Tennant had one of his first stories set here.

Ncuti Gatwa attends the U.S. premiere of the new season of the Disney+ series “Doctor Who” (Pic: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)