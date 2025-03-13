Dog attack: Fife man injured after attack by two dogs, including XL Bully
The incident happened in Kingsdale Gardens in Leven shortly after 1:00am on Wednesday. Armed police were called to the scene, and the 44-year old man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.
It was reported he had been attacked by the two dogs, one of which was an XL Bully which are required to be muzzled and on a lead when being taken for a walk.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.40am on Wednesday we received a report of a man being injured by two dogs on Kingsdale Gardens, Leven. Emergency services attended, and a 44-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.
“The dogs were seized to be euthanised.”