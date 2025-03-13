Dog attack: Fife man injured after attack by two dogs, including XL Bully

Two dogs have been put down after a man was injured in an attacked in Fife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in Kingsdale Gardens in Leven shortly after 1:00am on Wednesday. Armed police were called to the scene, and the 44-year old man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

It was reported he had been attacked by the two dogs, one of which was an XL Bully which are required to be muzzled and on a lead when being taken for a walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.40am on Wednesday we received a report of a man being injured by two dogs on Kingsdale Gardens, Leven. Emergency services attended, and a 44-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The dogs were seized to be euthanised.”