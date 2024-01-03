Dog owners who leave mess behind on Kirkcaldy Prom branded 'ignorant and irresponsible'

“Ignorant” and “irresponsible” dog owners have been criticised following complaints of increased levels of dog faeces being left on Kirkcaldy promenade.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Councillor Alistair Cameron is a regular walker on Kirkcaldy Prom and has called the waterfront “the worst he has ever seen it”, during a walk between Christmas and New Year.

He explained: “I walked it on Wednesday, December 27 and it was as bad as I had ever seen it. I think that I need to stress that I've seen comments before and I’ve walked the waterfront and people are saying ‘there is dog mess everywhere’ – but when I went along it, there was hardly see anything at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“So when I say that it was the worst I've ever seen, it was really, really bad. It was horrific.”

Dates between Christmas and New Year were highlighted as being particularly bad for dog mess (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Cllr Cameron was keen to stress that not all dog owners are to blame, with those not cleaning up after their pets branded “ignorant” and “irresponsible”.

He said: “This is not the fault of anybody other than irresponsible dog owners. The vast majority of dog owners take the dogs down there and clean up the mess as and when they should. We have a small minority of these people who are just allowing their dogs to walk the waterfront, do what they want and not clean up.”

Fife Council’s street cleaning team was notified of the mess on the prom and were on hand to dispose of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After consultation with the Safer Communities, who are responsible for dog wardens, and street cleaning teams there are hopes that plans will be put in place to monitor the waterfront at particular times in the new year.

There were further concerns over the mess during the Kirkcaldy Loony Dook, which Cllr Cameron said does little to help the town’s image during these big events.