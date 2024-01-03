Dog owners who leave mess behind on Kirkcaldy Prom branded 'ignorant and irresponsible'
Councillor Alistair Cameron is a regular walker on Kirkcaldy Prom and has called the waterfront “the worst he has ever seen it”, during a walk between Christmas and New Year.
He explained: “I walked it on Wednesday, December 27 and it was as bad as I had ever seen it. I think that I need to stress that I've seen comments before and I’ve walked the waterfront and people are saying ‘there is dog mess everywhere’ – but when I went along it, there was hardly see anything at all.
“So when I say that it was the worst I've ever seen, it was really, really bad. It was horrific.”
Cllr Cameron was keen to stress that not all dog owners are to blame, with those not cleaning up after their pets branded “ignorant” and “irresponsible”.
He said: “This is not the fault of anybody other than irresponsible dog owners. The vast majority of dog owners take the dogs down there and clean up the mess as and when they should. We have a small minority of these people who are just allowing their dogs to walk the waterfront, do what they want and not clean up.”
Fife Council’s street cleaning team was notified of the mess on the prom and were on hand to dispose of it.
After consultation with the Safer Communities, who are responsible for dog wardens, and street cleaning teams there are hopes that plans will be put in place to monitor the waterfront at particular times in the new year.
There were further concerns over the mess during the Kirkcaldy Loony Dook, which Cllr Cameron said does little to help the town’s image during these big events.
He said: “For the local public, or our many visitors who come into the town, one of the highlights of our town is the waterfront and people like to use it and get their photographs taken. The last thing we want is to see this mess there as well. It needs to be sorted out.”