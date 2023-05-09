Street cleaners in Leslie began the initiative this week in a bid to reduce levels of dog fouling.

The ‘clean it up’ message will see dog mess spray-painted a bright white colour over the month of May - council workers are using an eco-friendly, chalk-based paint that will wash away in the rain. The mess will then be removed within 24 hours.

Councillor Jan Wincott, Fife Council’s spokesperson for environment and climate change, hopes the campaign will raise awareness - and change the attitudes of dog owners who don’t pick up.

Jim Peebles, street cleansing operative, with the new campaign poster

She said: “Dog fouling is damaging to our communities and our environment. Most dog owners are engaged and motivated to pick up after their pets. This campaign will target the few individuals who do not properly dispose of dog fouling and urge them to take pride in their community.”

The Safer Communities team has been working with Leslie Primary School as part of the ‘Don’t Rubbish Fife’ campaign to educate youngsters who have also been making dog waste bag dispensers out of plastic bottles and producing posters to motivate owners to dispose of dog fouling responsibly.

Dog owners will be reminded that waste can be disposed of in any general waste bin and household blue bins, and that not picking up after your pet can result in an £80 fine.