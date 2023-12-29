Dog walkers warned as carcass of mammal believed to be porpoise found on Kirkcaldy beach
Dog walkers on Kirkcaldy beach have been urged to keep their pets under control after mammal, believed to be a porpoise, was washed ashore.
It was spotted on Thursday afternoon, and a team from Fife Coast and Countryside Trust will visit the site if it is not washed out to sea in the next high tide.
Marine experts believe the mammal may have been a grey seal porpoise. Sightings of the carcass prompted a number of calls to the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme. A spokesperson said: “The marks on the animal are also consistent with grey seal predation which further suggests this is likely to be a porpoise.”