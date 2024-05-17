Don Sutherland has trekked across the Arctic, crossed the Sahara and cycled the UK for Maggie's Fife

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It started with the aim of funding a single day at a Fife cancer support centre, but a decade later, one Kirkcaldy resident has achieved much more than that.

Don Sutherland found Kirkcaldy’s Maggie’s Centre in a manner which would probably have left few predicting that he would cycle the length of Britain, trek across the Arctic, climb one of the highest peaks in the world and finally traverse across the expanses of the Sahara desert.

In 2014, the retired police sergeant, found himself in Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital following a knee replacement. Noticing a plaque that read “Maggie’s Centre this way”, he followed it. “I wandered in and I didn’t really know what to expect,” he remembers, looking back to his first encounter with the cancer care centre which would go on to provide invaluable support in his time of need.

Four years earlier, Don had tragically lost his sister, Fiona, to pancreatic cancer and then just 10 months later his wife, Valerie, to cervical cancer. There followed a period of being at a low. “I went through a few years of not being the happiest man in the world,” he says.

The Saharan Trek is set to be Don Sutherland's final fundraising challenge for Maggie's Fife (Pic: Don Sutherland)

Don began visiting Maggie’s and received support from staff at the centre. Soon he decided he wanted to give something back.

"They really helped me to sort myself out a little bit better. I felt after all that, I want to do something for them,” Don explained.

What would follow was five years of fundraising for the centre. The plan was to raise enough to fund a day of operation at the centre, which costs around £2400. Don said it “just kind of snowballed from there.”

“I was only ever going to do one challenge as a thank you to Maggie’s and that was the bike run,” he explained. That saw him cycle from John O’ Groats to Lands End in nine days in 2019. The challenge saw him raise £5,500 for the centre, outstripping that target of funding a day of operation by double.

Don said he was struck by the vastness of the Saharan Desert (Pic: Don Sutherland)

The challenges had to be difficult according to Don. “Difficult is in my head because I want people to know that I’ve earned their money,” he says. “I’m not doing something I like doing for a holiday. This is out of my comfort zone.”

There was no reticence about taking on a third challenge for the centre, but Don says he doesn’t remember when the seed of climbing Africa’s highest point was planted - “I think it was coming away from the Arctic” - but it immediately stuck in his head and he began researching it. The climb netted the charity a further £6,000 for Maggie’s and it looked like Don had reached the end of his fundraising. But ...

“I came off Kilimanjaro thinking that was me done, but then someone mentioned the Sahara desert.”

The trek saw Don join a team that covered 100km of raging hot desert over the course of five days. The sheer sparseness of the Sahara “fruit flies were about the only life form you see out there,” Don said.

His Saharan Trek now means he has raised almost £27,000 for the vital cancer support charity (Pic: Maggie's Fife)

But it was the vastness of the desert that had the biggest impact on him. “Even in the arctic I didn’t feel this way but in the Sahara you really do feel like a spec in the universe,” he said. “You’re in total isolation”. It is understandable then that his mind strayed towards what would happen if something went wrong.

The funds raised over the last decade amount to around 10 days of operation for the cancer support centre, a far cry from the single day Don set out to fund.

He said: “I'm very proud of that, but I'm also very proud of the people that have supported me, but I’m very conscious that it’s basically the same pool of people that are being asked to give me money each time.”

Don has found donors in the most unlikely of places however. He tells the story of the American golfer and a chance meeting at Crail Golf course, where Don now works. The conversation turned to Maggie’s. The golfer said he had a family member who had been looked after by the support centre.

“That guy left me a couple of hundred pounds behind the desk – he was a total stranger. That gives you the most pleasure. I don’t know who he is and I’ll never meet him again,” Don says

Adam Kent, fundraising Manager for Maggie’s was keen to thank Don for his work.

He said: “I want to pass on our most sincere congratulations to Don on completing yet another incredible challenge in support of Maggie’s Fife. Over the years we’ve been completely blown away by Don’s unwavering support and the lengths that he will go to raise both funds and awareness for the work that we do here in the centre to support people with cancer, and their families.

“It’s people like Don that allow us to do that work, and he should be immensely proud of all his achievements. He’s a real inspiration and we’re grateful for all that he has done for us”.

The trek raised a further £5082.40 for Maggie’s and Don has once again said that he will be calling time on his fundraising exploits following the Saharan trek, but there is a definite lack of conviction in that claim - “never say never eh?” Don signs off with.