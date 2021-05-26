Donate price of ticket appeal to help Kirkcaldy RNLI fundraiser as concert cancelled

Volunteer fundraisers in Kirkcaldy have ufrged people to donate the price of a concert ticket to support the RNLI.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 9:38 am
Kinghorn RNLI

Every May, the Kirkcaldy RNLI Fundraising Branch hosts a concert with all proceeds going to the Mayday Appeal.

Lockdown restrictions have meant it cannot go ahead.

Instead, volunteers are urging local people to donate the cost of a ticket - £7.50 - to the appeal.

The group has set up a Justgiving page.

Donations can also be sent to Nancy Brodie, Honorary Secretary, 181 Esplanade, Kirkcaldy.

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kirkcaldy-rnli1

