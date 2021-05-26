Donate price of ticket appeal to help Kirkcaldy RNLI fundraiser as concert cancelled
Volunteer fundraisers in Kirkcaldy have ufrged people to donate the price of a concert ticket to support the RNLI.
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 9:38 am
Every May, the Kirkcaldy RNLI Fundraising Branch hosts a concert with all proceeds going to the Mayday Appeal.
Lockdown restrictions have meant it cannot go ahead.
Instead, volunteers are urging local people to donate the cost of a ticket - £7.50 - to the appeal.
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/chest-heart-stroke-scotland-pays-tribute-to-fife-volunteers-for-help-in-pandemic-3250196
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/health/almost-220000-fifers-get-first-covid-jag-one-third-of-region-now-fully-vaccinated-3249638
The group has set up a Justgiving page.
Donations can also be sent to Nancy Brodie, Honorary Secretary, 181 Esplanade, Kirkcaldy.