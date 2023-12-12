Businesses and individuals are continuing to rally around the Cottage Centre’s Christmas appeal as it calls for one last push to help hits its £45,000 target.

It has received bumper donations of cash and gifts in recent days including from Unison Fife Health Branch, Leigh Shearer, manager at Kingdom Housing, and Fife Flyers fans. However, despite the generosity, the Cottage Centre said that it was still looking for more donations.

Unison’s Fife Health Branch donated an incredible £10,000 to the cause. It went a long way to helping the charity hit its target of £45,000 in just 45 days – the Fife branch of the trade union is a consistent donor to the Christmas appeal.

Also donating was Kingdom Housing where Leigh and the team handed in Kingdom Housing donated toys and gifts, as well as a £500 contribution. She held raffles alongside colleagues, family and friends, and also received gifts from Glenrothes Rock Choir.

Fife Flyers player Troy Lajeunesse took part as fans collected gifts for the appeal (Pic: Derek Young)

Fife Flyers fans continued their incredible support for the appeal, as they took in toys and gifts to the rink to be loaded into a van parked on the ice for the appeal which was co-ordinated by the Supporters Club. With help from Babcock International, they were able to deliver the presents for children and young people.

The centre’s ambitious £45,000 target was launched in November and is set to run for 45 days. Pauline has already called it the centre’s “biggest challenge yet” as the cost of living crisis hits hard in the Kingdom.

Pauline Buchan, manager, said: “We are really up against it now and still need approximately £8,000 to meet our target for food and utilities.”

All money donated will go to making up the survival packs which also include essentials as well as some toys for children. to help families through the ten days across the festive season when many frontline agencies are closed. It is the most important appeal yet launched - when it started in 2010 it supported around 100 families. That number has soared on the back of a cost of living crisis. It is estimated that the appeal will ensure that 2000 children and families do not go without.