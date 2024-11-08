Doors close at family-run Ceramic Tile Warehouse where ‘inspiration comes in boxes’

One of Kirkcaldy’s best known businesses will close its doors for good tonight (Friday).

Ceramic Tile Warehouse will pull the shutters down on its Park Road premises for the final time, ending four decades in business.

The family run firm is going into voluntary liquidation, and staff have spent the week speaking to customers and finalising its last orders.

The business was created by the late Jim Miller, who was a self employed tiler, and then run by his son Lee who confirmed the closure plans.

Ceramic Tile Warehouse in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The first showroom opened in 1986, and at one stage Ceramic Tile had warehouses across a number of towns - including Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline - but in recent years it operated only out of the Lang Toun.

The business was well known among traders as well as personal customers, and for its catchy advertising jingle “where inspiration comes in boxes.”

It was also a former shirt sponsor of Dundee FC when the Tayside team featured Argentinian World Cup hero, Claudio Canegia.