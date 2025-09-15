Doors close at historic Kirkcaldy pub as search for new operators is launched

A long-established Kirkcaldy pub has closed as a search gets underway for someone to take it on.

The Chapel Tavern can trace its history back to 1610, and underwent a £450,000 refurbishment in 2020. Owners, Star Pubs, are looking to secure a new mine host after the doors closed on September 7.

The refurb five years ago saw work retain its character, whilst upgrading it throughout and making it more comfortable and contemporary. Enlarged windows were added along with a new log burner as three distinct sections were created - a bar with new screens showing sport, a dining area and a cosy lounge.

The project opened up the inside of the pub, and added alfresco eating and drinking areas.

The Chapel Tavern after its £450,000 new look was unveiled in 2020 (Pic: Star Pubs)

The Chapel Tavern is one of two pubs in an area of nearly 11,000 people. It is available to new operators as part of Star Pubs’ management agreement called ‘Just Add Talent.’

The company’s website said: “It combines our tried-and-tested pub concept with industry-leading training and support for you and your team. This is your opportunity to run a ready-made pub with no utilities, stock, rent or maintenance costs. We also supply ready-to-go till, stock ordering and health and safety systems. You can be rest assured knowing that we do the detail, so you can think bigger.”

A spokesperson for Star Pubs said: “We are keen to reopen The Chapel Tavern as quickly as possible and are in the process of recruiting a new operator to run it on behalf of Star Pubs.

“ The Chapel Tavern is a popular local specialising in sports and entertainment and serving good food. It had a major refurbishment in 2020 and is in excellent condition.”