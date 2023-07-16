Doors Open Days 2023: Forth Road Bridge set to welcome visitors for a day of guided minibus tours

There will also be the chance for visitors to win a trip to the top of the Queensferry Crossing.

Last year’s Doors Open Day attracted over 400 visitors to the Forth Road Bridge and raised over £2000 for charity. Following its success the decision was made to do it all over again for 2023.

Doors Open Days is Scotland’s largest free festival celebrating heritage and the built environment. It offers free access to over 1000 venues across the country each September.

The Forth Road Bridge is taking part in Doors Open Day again this year. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

At the Forth Road Bridge on September 23, guided minibus tours will depart from the bridge office every 15 minutes. Tours will last an hour stopping at points of interest along the deck before visiting one of the anchorage chambers on the north side of the bridge where the main cables are anchored into the rock. Commentary will be provided by experienced members of staff from BEAR Scotland, Transport Scotland’s operating company for the bridge.

There is no charge for the tours, however donations to charity will be welcomed with all money raised going to BEAR Scotland’s national charity partner Alzheimer Scotland.

Bookings for the tours will open to the public in late August with places allocated on a first come, first served basis. Everyone who attends the open day will have the chance to enter a charity prize draw for a once-in-a-lifetime trip for two to the top of one of the Queensferry Crossing’s main towers – over 200 metres above the Forth.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s operating company representative for south east Scotland, said: “We’re delighted to be able to welcome visitors back to the Forth Road Bridge on Doors Open Day after the success of last year’s event. Our guided minibus tours will give the public a rare chance to visit parts of this famous bridge normally hidden from view, and to hear from experienced members of staff who have worked on the structure for many years. We’re also pleased to be raising money for a great cause in Alzheimer Scotland.

"The exhibition in the Contact and Education Centre will also be open, so please put the date in your diaries and come along on Saturday, September 23 to find out more about all three of these amazing bridges.”