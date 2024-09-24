Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kirkcaldy is set to host its first vegan festival - and it is free to attend.

The one-day event takes place at the Kings Theatre on the Esplanade on Sunday, October 6 from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

It will feature vegan food, drinks and treats as well as a creative space for craft and play, and holistic wellbeing workshops where people can find out more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nine local businesses have signed up to attend and there is space to add more - simply email [email protected] for more information. Taking part are The Tiffin, Planted By Cali, Hughes Bakery, Ecobean, Bodylushious, Fergies Kitchen, 269Vegan (cakes only). Betty Nicols and Couple O Mugs from the Olympia Arcade.

A vegan breakfast - see more at the Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy (Pic: katjasv/Pixabay)

The event has been organised locally by Tony Perkins, Lea Cooper and Amy Guy with Amby-Stanyer-Hunter as its spokesperson.He hopes it will appeal to Fifers thinking about going vegan, or simply keen to find out more. Read more at https://vgn.kdy.scot/

“There are vegan festivals everywhere else, and we thought it was time Kirkcaldy had its own one,” he said. “Dundee held a very successful event last week, and there are two in Edinburgh, so there is a demand for it. It is a great opportunity for local businesses to promote their vegan products and get their name out there.”

The day will feature some talks on veganism where people can ask questions - Amby will also be talking about his forthcoming classes ’Veganise Your Diet.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a good opportunity to come along and learn how your can adapt your food,” he said. “People want to eat healthily but are often not sure how to go about it. By giving them more information they can look at what substitutes they can use, and the different variants to see what they like.”

One of the panels will be three locals who are long-standing vegans who will talk about their diets and take questions from the floor. There will also be some skin care products for sale along with cakes and other foodstuffs.

The organisers are also keen to hear from more businesses and organisations that promote vegan food and products, and want to encourage as many people as possible to drop-in on the day.