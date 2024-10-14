Doors open to Kirkcaldy Foodbank’s new base after church home was sold off

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kirkcaldy Foodbank has moved into its new home. After many months of hard work by a number of people, it opened the doors to its new premises at Fife Council's Park Road Centre today (Monday, October 14).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the help of a number of volunteers, and the assistance of the council's Community Payback team, the move took place on Thursday and Friday of last week, enabling the foodbank to open on Monday morning with as little disruption to normal services as possible.

During the move, Kirkcaldy councillors Ian Cameron and Rod Cavanagh, and Julie Dickson, community manager for Kirkcaldy, all visited the centre to welcome the frontline charity to its new home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Park Road Centre, the foodbank has access to two large rooms that provide a very good space to store food and are large enough to accommodate fridges and freezers. The rooms have shelving and tables for packing.

Moving in - top right volunteer Carrie Scott, Councillor Rod Cavanagh and foodbank board members Ian and Angela Campbell (Pics. Submitted)

The entrance area has two functioning offices, one of which the foodbank can access to enable confidential conversations with clients to take place - it will be sharing the centre with other services based in different areas of the building. There also a clothing bank and an IT suite, where training takes place through the Job Club to assist people by enhancing their employability prospects.

The move came after the foodbank was threatened with potential temporary closure after being forced to leave its previous home at Viewforth Church Hall, which has been sold by the Church of Scotland.

Just weeks before the deadline hit, Fife Council came forward with the offer of space at the Park Road Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the foodbank said: "It is a huge relief to have finally secured new premises - and the future of Kirkcaldy Foodbank - and we are very grateful to Fife Council for its assistance. It is an exciting time as we look forward to a new chapter in the history of the foodbank, although it is a sad indictment on our society that our services are still required."

> The foodbank currently has a range of volunteering opportunities available, from packing food parcels to serving on the charity's board. Anyone interested in finding out more about these opportunities should visit the website at kirkcaldyfoodbank.org.uk and click on the 'Volunteer now' link.