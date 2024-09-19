Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new advice hub formally opens its doors in Kirkcaldy town centre this week.

The Independent Living Advice Hub launches on Friday at its new base at 255-257 High Street - part of the new development on the former Co-Op gap site.

It is a joint effort between Fife Council’s Housing Services, Fife Health & Social Care Partnership, and various other organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hub offers a welcoming space where local residents can access services that promote independent living, including advice on home adaptations, safety, and support for those with physical, mental, and sensory impairments and more.

The advice hub opens its doors this week (Pic: Fife Council)

The launch comes as Fife Council marks Scottish Housing Day with has a theme of ‘homes for life.’

Councillor Judy Hamilton, spokesperson for housing, said: "Scottish Housing Day is an opportunity to recognise the importance of housing in helping people live well, particularly as they grow older. Fife Council is proud to be at the forefront of efforts to improve housing and support services for all.

"Through initiatives like the Independent Living Advice Hub and the innovative use of technology, we are empowering people to live independently for longer, with the support they need close at hand."