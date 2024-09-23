Doors open to new hub in High Street to help Fifers live independently

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The doors to a new Independent Living Advice Hub (ILAH) have officially opened in Kirkcaldy town centre.

Friday’s launch marked the start of the service in its base in the new flats on the former Co-Op gap site in the east end of the High Street. The hub is designed to give people in Fife a single place to go for advice and support on how to live independently, with a range of services all working together to make this happen.

It was developed following recommendations from the Scottish Government’s ‘Adapting for Change’ initiative, which focused on bringing services together to make it easier for people to access the support they need. It’s part of a new affordable housing development, with funding provided through housing services' Affordable Housing Programme. Visit www.fife.gov.uk/ILAH for more information

At the opening, Councillor Judy Hamilton, spokesperson for housing, spoke about the importance of the hub.

Gillian Stewart (Fife Council Housing Professional), Leesa Radcliffe (Clinical Services Manager NHS) Cllr Judy Hamilton, and Neil Carnegie (team manager, adult occupational therapy)

She said: "This hub will make a real difference to people’s lives by helping them live independently for longer, and I’m proud to see this project come to life."

The hub offers a range of services to help people live independently, including a bathroom and stairlift room pod. The pods provide a safe and accessible space where occupational therapists can carry out assessments for equipment and adaptations in a home-like setting.

There’s also a tech library, where individuals can test different technologies that support independent living, funded by The Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations. A TEC zone, fitted with sensors and technology will also be developed, which will be available for demonstrations to the public and for training staff. Organisations can also book desk and meeting room spaces.

Fiona McKay, interim director of Fife Health and Social Care Partnership added: “It is a priority for us to support people to stay well, healthy and independent at home or homely setting, and to do this we need all services working together to provide the best support we can. I’m delighted to see the hub opening and bringing together services and organisations to work together to support people in the community.”

The hub is a joint effort between Fife Council’s housing services, Fife Health & Social Care Partnership, and many other organisations.