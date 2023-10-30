Doors open to public for annual review of NHS Fife - this is how to put questions to health chiefs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carol Potter, chief executive, previously described the annual review process as a formal part of the accountability process for NHS boards. She said it is an opportunity for the health board to outline the key progress and challenges looking back over a 12 month period. It's the first year since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic that the review will e held face to face.

Public questions relating to healthcare in Fife must be submitted in advance of the session by Wednesday 8 November. These too can be submitted on the NHS Fife Annual Review website at: www.nhsfife.org/ar.

Alistair Morris, acting chair for NHS Fife Board, said he is delighted that the health authority has been able to reinstate its in-person public annual review event.

The meeting will take place at Rothes Halls (Pic: Michael Gillen)

“Our annual review is a key component in how NHS Boards are held to account for the significant public investment made in them,” he said. “This year we will also be live streaming the session, to allow people from across Fife to view the proceedings.”

Members of the public will also have an opportunity to ask questions about the challenges and progress from the past year - if they are submitted in advance.

Added Mr Morris: “Those attending in person can submit their question on the day and we will endeavour to address as many questions as we can during the public session if time allows.”

Any questions left unanswered will be addressed generally or individually through a dedicated page on the NHS Fife website within eight weeks.

The board will not be able to answer questions about patient-specific issues. Prior to the public session, NHS Fife will have a range of public information stands as part of a mini exhibition in the foyer of the Rothes Halls from 10am–12:30pm. The review itself is scheduled from 1-2pm.

Those wishing to attend the event in person are asked to book their place on the NHS Fife Annual Review website at: www.nhsfife.org/ar.