The doors to a refurbished village hall were opened at the weekend - to the delight of the community.

The ribbon at a new-look Jubilee Hall in Burnturk was cut on Saturday by Willie Rennie MSP, and first up the new accessible ramp was Mathew Peachey, a wheelchair user from Kettlehill. Almost 70 guests from the community, funder organisations, and supporters enjoyed the beautiful warm sunshine and a plentiful supply of tea and cakes in the community garden to the rear of the building.

The work to completely re-furbish the hall took almost a year, but the result has been a dramatic change from a rather dark and damp Hall to a welcoming, warm and light space, enjoyed by everyone who has come to events.

The main funder was Fife Environment Trust (Scottish Landfill Communities Fund); Land Trust (Paterson Quarries); Avondale and Third Sector Hebrides. Also, additional large donations from the Royal Countryside Fund, Garfield Weston Foundation, Hugh Fraser Trust,Robert Barr Charitable Trust, and Life Changes Trust were welcomed along with smaller, yet essential contributions from Raida Trust, Miss A M Pilkington Charitable Trust, Annie Ramsay McLean Trust for the Elderly and the Rotary Club of the Howe of Fife.

Willie Rennie MSP performs the opening honours (Pic: Submitted)

Local resident, Neville Coomer said “I am one the aged beneficiaries of the new hall, approaching 95 years, with some walking difficulties, so I very much appreciate the ramp giving easier access without the fear of falling. In the summer I look forward to easier access to the community garden too.

“When one lives alone, the many organised get togethers for friendly coffee morning chats and numerous other events and talks that are so assiduously arranged, make it a hub of activity in our very rural setting. We friends have a lot to be thankful for!”