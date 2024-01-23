Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The building is back up and running from today (Tuesday) and hosts its first shop of 2024 when Fife stand-up comedian Daniel Sloss hits the stage in front of a full house on Saturday night.

The closure was timed for the quietest period of the year after the end of the hectic panto season, and let staff take some leave and complete training. It allowed snagging work to be done as well as the required annual inspection of technical equipment and the final handover of technical upgrades, and for work to be undertaken in the kitchen beside the Beveridge Suite.

The Lang Toun’s historic theatre was closed for three years as a result of the pandemic and work to transform it from the front door to the stage door, and in the last three months some 20,000 theatre-goers have flocked to shows and to see its new look. It has hosted some 59 performances, welcomed local am-dram groups back to the stage and the return of panto to its traditional home. The re-designed cafe has been a big hit, while the new design suite has also proved popular.

The Adam Smith Theatre will launch its 2024 season after a fortnight closure for snagging works to be completed (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Marcus Kenyon, chief operating officer, said: "We were able to carry out planned work and, just an importantly, our team have had a much-needed break after the hectic panto season and time for additional training to get them all set up for the new season. We're looking forward to welcoming customers back to the Spinning Top cafe and bar and to our sold out Daniel Sloss show this Saturday."