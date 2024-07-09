Doors re-open to Adam Smith Heritage Centre in Kirkcaldy with more events in garden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The doors to a heritage centre in Kirkcaldy set up to celebrate the life and work of Adam Smith are set to re-open.

The public can see inside 1 Adam Smith Close once more from Friday (July 12) after a private opening the day before. The headquarters of the Adam Smith Global Foundation features an exhibition space dedicated to Smith as well as office accommodation, and it has also taken over the garden which once belonged to his mother to turn it into a space for community events.

The £700,000 centre, which has been closed since lockdown, was created on the back of financial support from Fife Council, Historic Scotland and the Fife Environment Trust, and a £292,000 injection from the Coastal Communities Fund announced by then then UK Communities Secretary Eric Pickles MP on a visit in 2014.

The foundation now has a new team based at the centre with Dr Gordon Povey in the role of general manager, and Justyna Majewska joining this month as the new centre manager, and then opening marks a new chapter for the organisation.

Gordon Povey, general manager, and Justyna Majewska, centre manager, at Adam Smith Global Foundation's heritage centre (Pic: Submitted)

Announcing the opening date, the foundation said: “This event marks an exciting chapter for our foundation as we open our premises to the public, offering a space dedicated to exploring and preserving the life and works of Adam Smith. We hope that the heritage centre will in future serve as a vibrant hub where visitors can delve into comprehensive information about Adam Smith and engage in thought-provoking discussions and talks.”

As well as an exhibition, the centre also has a small retail area with books and gifts for visitors to purchase, and it hopes to improve and develop both, as well as extending their opening time, but its priority has been to open the doors and gather feedback from isitors on how they would like the centre developed in the future. The centre is free to visit, but donations are always welcome.

The garden is now the venue for a weekly outdoor yoga classes on Wednesdays, and last weekend hosted Folk in the Garden which featured live music, arts and face painting.

During the summer holidays it is also home to ‘Adam’s Garden’ - a family art workshop during run by local artist Catherine Lindow. Full details here.