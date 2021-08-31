The event will take place Saturday, October 30, from 10:00am – 5:00pm in the former British Home Store Unit.

Over 50 traders will be at the event which will also host workshops, world famous cosplayers, as well as writers and illustrators from Marvel Comics and DC Comics.

Ian Bonar, owner of BGCP Comic Con, said: “The two markets that we held were very successful and as a result we have been asked to hold a much larger event at Halloween.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pennywise the Clown at a previous Comic Con event.

"There will be over 50 traders as well as a whole range of different workshops and classes for visitors to enjoy.

"Our workshops will be a lot of fun but also educational, and there will be drawing classes with staff from Marvel and DC Comics.

"We have also booked a few special guests to attend, with a lot more to be confirmed.”

Ian adds that comics and comic collecting was once a niche market, but now with the availability of streaming services, comics have become more mainstream.

"I’ve met people who have never read a comic, but now when people see a show or movie on Netflix they want to read the comic that it is based on.

"Comics used to be very niche, but it is a lot more mainstream now.”

Tickets to the free event event are available now, to book your place please visit: https://www.bigglasgowcomicpage.com/

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.