The Wheatsheaf Inn will be back in business shortly with CraigfMcIsaac at the helm, but the company which owns the Tolbooth Street pub is still looking for a long-term licensee to take over.

The Wheatsheaf is the only pub within the pedestrianised zone, and has been part of the town centre for decades. It closed in January and was boarded up while Admiral Taverns set about finding new operators. The pub is currently recruiting new staff.

Elaine Kennedy, regional operations director, said: "We are delighted to be reopening the Wheatsheaf, providing residents with a traditional community pub they can enjoy once again. Community pubs are more than just a place to drink, they are social hubs of their communities, providing a safe and warm place to meet with friends, and constantly raising vital money for local charities.”She added: “Whilst our fantastic multi-operator, Craig McIsaac will initially be running the pub we are still on the lookout for a long-term licensee to take it over. There is a brilliant opportunity to continue the pub's strong offer of high-quality beers and ales, but also develop its live music offering.”

The Wheatsheaf Inn has been part of Kirkcaldy's pub scene for decades (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Elaine said experience wasn’t essential: “To us it is simple – great pubs are run by great people and we’re committed to building strong partnerships with our licensees, empowering them to make a success of their own business, whilst providing as much support along the way."

Admiral Taverns, the leading community pub group, owns over 460 pubs across the UK.

The Wheatsheaf is one of five premises in Scotland looking for new operators to take them on under its ‘leased and tenanted’ division, which is a partnership between Admiral Taverns and business entrepreneurs, who want to create and run their own sustainable pub business, whilst benefitting from its support.

Three other Fife pubs are included in the list – Burt’s Bar in Buckhaven; Abbey Inn, Newburgh and the Central Bar, Inverkeithing.