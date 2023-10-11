News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park

Doors set to re-open at long-established Kirkcaldy town centre pub

The doors to a long-standing Kirkcaldy town centre pub are set to re-open after a nine-month closure.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 11th Oct 2023, 19:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 19:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Wheatsheaf Inn will be back in business shortly with CraigfMcIsaac at the helm, but the company which owns the Tolbooth Street pub is still looking for a long-term licensee to take over.

The Wheatsheaf is the only pub within the pedestrianised zone, and has been part of the town centre for decades. It closed in January and was boarded up while Admiral Taverns set about finding new operators. The pub is currently recruiting new staff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elaine Kennedy, regional operations director, said: "We are delighted to be reopening the Wheatsheaf, providing residents with a traditional community pub they can enjoy once again. Community pubs are more than just a place to drink, they are social hubs of their communities, providing a safe and warm place to meet with friends, and constantly raising vital money for local charities.”She added: “Whilst our fantastic multi-operator, Craig McIsaac will initially be running the pub we are still on the lookout for a long-term licensee to take it over. There is a brilliant opportunity to continue the pub's strong offer of high-quality beers and ales, but also develop its live music offering.”

The Wheatsheaf Inn has been part of Kirkcaldy's pub scene for decades (Pic: Fife Free Press)The Wheatsheaf Inn has been part of Kirkcaldy's pub scene for decades (Pic: Fife Free Press)
The Wheatsheaf Inn has been part of Kirkcaldy's pub scene for decades (Pic: Fife Free Press)
Most Popular

Elaine said experience wasn’t essential: “To us it is simple – great pubs are run by great people and we’re committed to building strong partnerships with our licensees, empowering them to make a success of their own business, whilst providing as much support along the way."

Admiral Taverns, the leading community pub group, owns over 460 pubs across the UK.

The Wheatsheaf is one of five premises in Scotland looking for new operators to take them on under its ‘leased and tenanted’ division, which is a partnership between Admiral Taverns and business entrepreneurs, who want to create and run their own sustainable pub business, whilst benefitting from its support.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Three other Fife pubs are included in the list – Burt’s Bar in Buckhaven; Abbey Inn, Newburgh and the Central Bar, Inverkeithing.

Admiral says a key part of its strategy is capex investment to ensure that every pub can thrive and make a positive difference within its community. These range from a complete refurbishment, to installing a new garden or training its licensees.

Related topics:Kirkcaldy