Doors set to re-open to Kirkcaldy’s Enlightenments hub after two-year pandemic closure

A two-year pandemic enforced closure has meant a complete re-think by the Adam Smith Global Foundation which sees the centre - in the east end of the High Street- as a home for creatives as well as training opportunities.

It is planning a soft launch this week, with a new vision after agreeing with a major distributor to sell returned goods.

The cafe will also re-open, and there will be space for local creatives to showcase their products.

The Enlightenments base of the Adam Smith Global Foundation in High Street, Kirkcaldy is set to re-open

Michael Levack, who chairs the foundation:, said: “The distributor wants the goods to go to a good use - and the content we stock will change on a regular basis.

“I think when people see what we haven they will be excited, and also get some great bargains.”

The Enlightenments is based in the old Made In Naples restaurant in the High Street.

