Dougray Scott: Fife actor set to lead Tartan Day parade in New York
The actor, who starred in Mission Impossible 2, will head the parade of more than 1500 bagpipers, Highland dancers and clan members next month., The event forms part of Tartan Week in the city. It takes place on April 6 and heads up Sixth Avenue between 44th Street and 55th Street.
Scott, who grew up in Glenrothes, was congratulated on his latest role by Jim Leishman, Provost of Fife who said he was “one of oor ain” and added: “I know his family will be extremely proud of him, just as we Fifers are.”
Scott studied at Fife College’s Kirkcaldy campus, and his career in cinema and television began with a role in the hit show Soldier, Soldier. He made his film debut in Twin Town. He will don the Morrison tartan in memory of his late mother, Elma.
Others Scots who have led the high profile parade include Gail Porter, Karen Gillan, Brian Cox, and Sam Heughan