Dougray Scott returns to Fife for Adam Smith Festival of Ideas
The actor will be the VIP guest at the annual event which gets underway early in June. He will be in conversation with Arabella Weir, star of BBC hit series Two Doors Down, at St Bryce Kirk, on June 7.Scott grew up in Glenrothes and studied at Fife College’s Kirkcaldy campus – across the road from the festival venue – before hitting the big time with roles in Soldier Soldier and then Mission Impossible II. He also won an Emmy for his role in the Scottish drama series, Crime. Last month Scott was given the honour of leading the Tartan Day parade in New York - the centrepiece of of Tartan Week in the Big Apple.
He is the latest big name to take part the Lang Toun festival - previous guests have included David Tenant, Eddie Izzard and Joanna Lumley.
Organised by the Adam Smith Global Foundation, the line-up will also include the return of BBC Two Doors Down star, Kieran Hodgson with his acclaimed one-man show, Big In Scotland. It takes place at St Bryce Kirk on Saturday, June 8.
Sally McKenzie, who chairs the foundation, said: “We are delighted that Kirkcaldy will host such a broad range of international talent at this year’s festival. The festival is a very important event which helps support our economic and social regeneration projects and the Adam Smith Birthplace initiative.”Arabella Weir, festival director, added: “I am thrilled to be part of the Adam Smith Festival of Ideas, bringing the great and the good, the interesting and the funny to Fife.”
