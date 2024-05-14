Drainage issues spark closure of Beacon Leisure Centre in Burntisland

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 14th May 2024
The Beacon Leisure Centre in Burntisland has been closed until further notice because of “unseen circumstances.”

The popular facility, run by Fife Sport & Leisure Trust is currently shut because of drainage issues. The only details given so far came from the venue which posted news of the closure on its Facebook page. Its initial post said it was “closed until further notice” and that included all facilities.

In an update it said: “Due to drainage issues we are temporarily closed.”

The closure will be a blow to customers and the town. It was the last sports centre to re-open after lockdown amid concerns for its future.

Beacon Leisure Centre, Burntisland (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)Beacon Leisure Centre, Burntisland (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
Councillors were told that significant challenges posed by the building’s structure to meet social distancing rules were a major challenge. After 15 months out of action, The Beacon’s return was underpinned by £100,000 of essential works to make it compliant with post-COVID regulations - and a £1m commitment from Fife Council for longer-term works for more improvements.

