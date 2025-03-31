Drop-in events across Fife helped connect carers

Fife Voluntary Action held drop in events to ‘Connect Carers’ in Fife last week.

She said she spent time discussing the opportunities and challenges faced daily by unpaid carers and the services attending. Cllr MacDougall said: "We offer great support in Fife through our third sector and partner organisations which are invaluable in our communities. It is so important we continue to recognise our unpaid carers and support them enabling them to carry out their own caring responsibilities. Caring for someone is a privilege but it does not come without it challenges. There are so many great services available and I want to ensure people know how to access these. In these challenging times for our services accessing funding, we must work together in the best interests of our communities as we are all too aware the pressures on our NHS. Working together we can alleviate some of these pressures. Accessing these services is part of targeting resources by recognising and supporting our unpaid Carers who do such selfless incredible work”.