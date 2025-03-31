Drop-in events across Fife helped connect carers
The events took place in Cupar, Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline and gave unpaid carers living in Fife the chance to meet with others and to seek support and advice from a number of organisations.
A range of local organisations were among those in attendance at the events, including Fife Carers Centre, Fife Young Carers and Crossroads Fife.
Councillor Julie MacDougall, who represents Burntisland and Kinghorn, attended the event in Kirkcaldy on Wednesday, March 26.
She said she spent time discussing the opportunities and challenges faced daily by unpaid carers and the services attending. Cllr MacDougall said: "We offer great support in Fife through our third sector and partner organisations which are invaluable in our communities. It is so important we continue to recognise our unpaid carers and support them enabling them to carry out their own caring responsibilities. Caring for someone is a privilege but it does not come without it challenges. There are so many great services available and I want to ensure people know how to access these. In these challenging times for our services accessing funding, we must work together in the best interests of our communities as we are all too aware the pressures on our NHS. Working together we can alleviate some of these pressures. Accessing these services is part of targeting resources by recognising and supporting our unpaid Carers who do such selfless incredible work”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.