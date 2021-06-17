A local resident spoke out to warn others of the dangers after the shocking discovery in the Valley Gardens and Hayfield areas of town.

Now a warning has gone out to people to be vigilant – and report any needles that they see.

The issue was first reported on the Fife Free Press’ community Facebook group, Kirkcaldy Connected, with worried residents posting pictures to highlight the extent of the problem.

Hayfield Community Centre: A methadone bottle and a spoon used to 'cook up' heroin.

Needles were found dumped at Hayfield Community Centre, local gardens, and Valley Primary School.

Residents say the problem has been getting worse in recent months.

Heather Bonner, committee member at the centre, said: “The last six months have been a nightmare with drug users using the grounds to take drugs.

"I cut the grass at the centre and on that particular night when I found drug paraphernalia I had my grandson with me.

Valley Primary School: Hypodermic syringes found at the school.

"To think that they just leave syringes where children can come into contact with them is horrifying.”Heather said she found four needles, a tourniquet, and methadone bottles which she picked up, adding: “I’m just relieved that my grandson never found them.

"These people have taken to hanging around the centre at the front doors and down the driveway. They know that vulnerable people and kids use the building, but they just don’t care.

"Earlier this week there were three of them messing around with our bins. I approached them – some of them are pleasant, but others can be very nasty.”

Elderly neighbours have also been affected by the problem.

Hayfield Community Centre: A spoon, syringe, and tourniquet found at the centre used to take drugs.

"We have a lot of elderly neighbours who have had to cut their hedges low because they keep finding drug paraphernalia amongst them,” she added.

"We have reported it to the police, but I don’t think much can be done about it – I realise these people have problems, but they are bringing it to our door and now it is our problem.”

Hayfield Community Centre: A syringe full of blood found at the centre.

Councillor Judy Hamilton, said she had reported the matter to the police.

She added: “The fact that needles are being dumped on our streets is totally unacceptable.

"Drug users are provided with sharps boxes. For someone to dump them at a primary school where a child may find them is irresponsible.

“I have reported the issue to Police Scotland and Fife Council’s safer communities team who will both increase inspections in the affected areas.

“I would like to urge people to be extremely vigilant where there are drug users leaving needles.”

Hayfield Community Centre: More drug paraphernalia found at the centre.

Kirstie Freeman, safer communities service manager said the needles had been removed safely, and added: “We also urge people to be vigilant and report any discarded needles they see by calling 0345 155 0022.”

Police confirmed they were aware of the concerns.

Sergeant Kevin Davidson said: “We were made aware of one incident where needles were found to be discarded near Valley Primary School and this information was passed to Fife Council.

“We would always advise anyone who comes across a needle to not touch it, and contact Fife Council so it can be safely removed.”

