Dundee college art exhibition showcases work of talented Fife graduates

Vibrant textiles inspired by East Neuk fishing villages have been commended at a showpiece exhibition featuring work by graduating students in Dundee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aberdour’s Elizabeth Kerr has created a striking array of linen bags – each with sea-themed motifs – for the Degree Show at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.

Elizabeth’s use of colours and textures, which reflect the weathering of the elements, impressed representatives of a historic city institution that sponsors a Degree Show prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Nine Incorporated Trades of Dundee, which supports an annual award recognising Textile Innovation for Industry, presented Elizabeth with a runners-up prize for her project’s inventive approach.

Aberdour’s Elizabeth Kerr created a striking array of linen bags – each with sea-themed motifs – for the Degree Show at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.(Pic: Submitted)

Inspiration for her work was drawn from a range of sources, including boats, creels, fishing lines and ropes – even harbour walls.

The judges said Elizabeth’s project – East Neuk: Finding Beauty in the Worn – demonstrated ‘obvious commercial appeal and scalability’. They also praised Elizabeth’s desire to make textile design an accessible medium for all.

“Growing up on the Fife coast, I was a frequent visitor to the fishing villages of the East Neuk, where the weathered landscapes and local history inspired me,” says Elizabeth, who has just completed a degree in Textile Design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The corroded surfaces tell the story of a way of life that has endured for centuries. This project celebrates the idea of looking deeper and seeing the great beauty in all that is weathered and worn.“

Vibrant textiles inspired by East Neuk fishing villages have been commended at a showpiece exhibition (Pic: Submitted)

The project was driven by a desire to help others find joy in creating. Elizabeth’s vision is to develop an art therapy toolkit designed for use with secondary school students.

It was also informed by Elizabeth’s family history, with her grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather having all gone to sea. Their stories helped the artist recognise the importance of heritage, memory, and identity.

Elizabeth said: “The toolkit will guide young people through the process of creating a personalised bag, featuring designs inspired by their communities. The aim is to encourage self-reflection and exploration of identity—inviting participants to consider who they are and where they come from.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elizabeth sees the project as a prototype of the completed toolkit. A priority has been ensuring that all techniques, materials, and methods—particularly printmaking and stitching— are easy for those with no prior experience.

Elizabeth Kerr

“Through this project,” says Elizabeth, “I hope to offer young people the same sense of connection, curiosity, and creative expression that I’ve found in my own journey.

“By drawing on personal connection to a place, the tool kit becomes a way for young people to tell their stories, build confidence, and discover beauty in both the past and the present.”

Winner of the Textile Innovation for Industry award was another Fife student, Morgan Brown of Dunfermline. Morgan’s eye-catching silk screen scarves are inspired by historic closes off Edinburgh’s Royal Mile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Degree Show features work by five more craft-based students from Fife, including Theo Mitchell of Glenrothes, whose uplifting botanical-inspired prints won the prestigious Saltern Prize.

Also exhibiting are Helen Forbes of Giffordtown, whose striking wall hangings pay homage to the Tay estuary; Falkland’s Megan Barron, whose colourful fabrics take inspiration from a South Korean village; and Fern Potter of High Valleyfield, whose striking knitwear designs exude energy and joy.

They are joined by jewellery graduate Ruth Calderwood of Cardenden, whose work – inspired by folklore and superstition – won another award supported by the Nine Incorporated Trades of Dundee. Ruth also received the New Makers Award.

Duncan of Jordanstone’s annual Degree Show is an opportunity for all of its graduating students to exhibit their work to the public. It is open daily to the public from 10am–4pm until Sunday, June 1. Admission is free.